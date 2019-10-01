Snacks that Ease Arthritis Pain

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish like salmon is beloved for their anti-inflammatory properties. Two of the types of fatty acids found in fish oil include docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) which are found to reduce the inflammation that causes pain and swelling.

Arthritis can include symptoms like stiffness, pain, swelling, redness, and a decreased range of motion. Many of these symptoms can be eased by following a diet that includes anti-inflammatory foods, such as the Mediterranean-style diet. This type of diet includes fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and olive oil. The following are some snacks that can help ease arthritis pain:

Arthritis is not a single disease, it is a means of referring to joint disease or joint pain. There are over a hundred different kinds of arthritis, but the two most common types are rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects more than just the joints and it can damage the skin, lungs, eyes, heart, and blood vessels. Osteoarthritis happens when the protective cartilage at the ends of the bones wears down over time.

Cooked salmon mixed with olive oil vinaigrette

Low-sodium whole grain crackers

Curry roasted chickpeas

These acids might even suppress the body’s immune system, further helping with arthritic pain. A fun snack to try includes:

Curry is a spice used in many Indian dishes and has been known to have health benefits. Curry mixes contain various spices such as turmeric and ginger, that have shown to reduce and block inflammation and ease osteoarthritis symptoms. A fun way to try chickpeas includes:

A can of chickpeas, rinsed

Olive oil

Toss together with curry seasoning

Bake at 400°F for 40 minutes, turning halfway through

Green tea

Green tea is stacked with antioxidants and polyphenols, which are thought to reduce inflammation and slow the cartilage destruction that comes with osteoarthritis. There’s another antioxidant found in green tea, called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), that is believed to block the production of molecules that cause joint damage for patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

There are many varieties and flavors of green tea to choose from, but a type that has ginger in it can offer even more anti-inflammatory properties that can ease troubling arthritis symptoms.

Nuts

A serving of nuts is a simple and easy snack that requires little preparation. Just grab a handful out of a bag and chow down. Nuts are rich in fiber, healthy fats, and useful nutrients like magnesium. Magnesium is great for arthritis patients because it can strengthen bones, maintain muscle and nerve function, and help maintain joint cartilage. For an additional snack option, try a natural nut butter, like almond butter, with low-sodium whole grain crackers.

Diet and medication

In many cases, your doctor will recommend a diet consisting of these arthritis-friendly foods in addition to any prescription medications taken for rheumatoid arthritis. These foods are considered natural support to help relieve pain, inflammation, and joint damage in RA patients taking drugs such as Remicade, Enberl, Humira, or in cases where these drugs fail, Kevzara, Olumiant, or Xeljanz.