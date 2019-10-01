Snacks that Help Lower Cholesterol

If you’re in a rush but a bit nibbly, a small handful of unsalted nuts and seeds will do the trick in more ways than one. Both nuts and seeds contain a plethora of unsaturated fats (or omega-3 fatty acids), which work to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels while boosting HDL (good) cholesterol levels.

Cholesterol itself is a waxy substance that migrates through the bloodstream, also aiding the production of certain vitamins (i.e., vitamin D) and essential hormones (i.e., estrogens, progestogens, androgens, etc.). Yet, studies show that diet plays a key role in healthy cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health. If you suffer from high cholesterol, here are a few snacks that can help:

Cholesterol isn’t a bad word, although many folks associate cholesterol as such. In reality, there are different types of cholesterol, both good and bad. For instance, high-density lipoprotein (or HDL) cholesterol is referred to as “good” cholesterol because it helps expel bad cholesterol from the bloodstream and reduce the risk of heart disease. While low-density lipoprotein (or LDL) is often deemed “bad” cholesterol because an excess of this type can lead to buildup and blockages in the arteries.

Oatmeal

In fact a California research study showed that diets rich in nuts and seeds reduced both bad LDL blood cholesterol and fat (or triglycerides) by about 7 percent daily. Get nutty with sunflower and pumpkin seeds, Brazil nuts, almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and more.

There’s no comfort food quite as satisfying as a bowl of oats to warm you up from nose to toes. But it turns out oats are beneficial for cardiovascular health too. If you’re looking for a warm hug of a snack, opt for oats morning, noon, or night and you’ll consume a bowl full of satiating soluble fiber that will keep you satiated longer while reducing bad LDL cholesterol. In fact, top health organizations such as the Mayo Clinic recommend consuming a minimum of 5-grams of fiber per day for healthy cholesterol levels.

Unsalted popcorn

Drop that microwavable bag of kernels and head to the grocery store for a bag of popped corn that you can prepare stovetop, which is the healthier version of this beloved snack. Unlike the highly processed snack bag, stovetop popcorn contain a bounty of soluble fiber vs. ton of sodium, trans fats, and empty carbs. While processed pop in the bag corn will lead to a dangerous spike in blood glucose and blood pressure, stovetop popcorn dressed with a tiny bit of extra virgin olive oil and herbs (i.e., garlic, dill, turmeric, etc.) works in HDL cholestrol’s favor.

Beans and legumes

You’ve likely heard a lot about beans (like they’re good for you heart) and your digestion (the more you eat, the more you, f**t), however, beans and their close relative, the legume offers fiber-loaded, low fat snack that helps lower LDL (bad) cholesterol. Try mixing a healthful salad of black beans, chickpeas, lentils, kidney beans, navy beans, etc. into a salad. Dress with a bit of extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and spices of you choice (minus the salt). Voila, a satiating snack that also works to protect your heart health.

Cholesterol research indicates that the above-listed changes to diet and snacking in combination with doctor indicated drug therapies (i.e., Praluent, Repathacan, and Lipitor) can significantly reduce overall levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, but also considerably lower chances of developing heart disease while preventing a heart attack or stroke.