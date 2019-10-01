6 Tips to Manage Diabetes

1. Keep numbers in check As a patient with diabetes 2 or 1, it’s a daily mission for you to keep track of your blood sugar numbers in order to prevent many other detrimental health conditions from developing (i.e., high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, nerve damage, vision issues, stroke and heart attack, etc.). This means keeping tabs on your glucose levels during the day and keeping up with regular doctor’s appointments to track your blood cholesterol as well as your blood pressure, and adjusting medications where doctor-recommended.

Read on for six tips to help effectively manage diabetes 1 and 2 by keeping blood sugar levels in check:

A diagnosis of type 1 or type 2 diabetes can be scary, especially if you don’t know much about your new health condition. However, both types of diabetes are highly manageable with help from your doctor. Effective diabetes management is all about keeping your blood sugar levels stable (neither too high or too low). Yet many patients with diabetes adopt several healthy lifestyle and dietary changes, in addition to doctor prescribed medications, to feel energized while helping safely manage the symptoms of their condition.

2. Embrace better sleep

Believe it or not, sleep can be just as important to a diabetic patient as monitoring blood sugar levels and eating at the right time. After all, sleep can greatly impact your appetite, energy levels, and your stress levels. If your sleep quality is poor at the moment, many doctors recommend creating a sleep routine with elements that put you in the mood for rest (i.e., a warm bath, a cup of herbal tea, banishing bluescreen devices 2 hours before bedtime, or mediation) to help calm the stressors of the day and set you up for a successful night of slumber.

3. Eat for your condition

What you eat suddenly changes when you get a diabetes diagnosis. It may mean cutting out empty carbohydrates (and excess sugar) to keep you blood sugar levels under control. However, many patients find themselves learning to eat a healthy, balanced diet for the first time in their lives. Doctors recommend a diabetes diet filled with whole grains, lean protein, fresh veggies, and heart healthy fats, while limiting carbohydrates, processed snack foods, sweets, and fatty fast foods.

4. Supplemental nutrition

When you’re diet is inadequate as far as nutrients, many doctors will recommend supplemental nutrition in the form of omega 3 fatty acids, or fish oils which help reduce bad LDL cholesterol. Other great supplements for diabetics include:

Alpha-lipoic acid: For improved immunity as well as insulin resistance.

Magnesium: for improved sleep and insulin sensitivity.

Vitamin D: For better mood and insulin resistance.

Zinc: To help reduce triglycerides while boosting insulin sensitivity and overall blood sugar control.

5. Regular exercise is a must

As you adopt a healthier more mindful diet, your doctor may also urge you to exercise daily to support a healthy body weight and controlling blood sugars. Exercise doesn’t have to be impactful or rigorous. A daily stroll, swim, yoga or dance class is all it takes to boost mood, energy, and quality sleep.

6. Bye, bye stress

The Mayo Clinic indicates that stress and accelerated blood sugar levels can go hand in hand. If you suffer from long-term stress as well as type 2 diabetes, your body, mind, and especially your heart, may reap the negative consequences. Try some stress-busting techniques such as deep breathing or meditation, or simply take some me-time or a brisk walk when you feel the stress is high.