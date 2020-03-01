Foods to Avoid for Asthma and Allergies

2. Eggs An egg allergy can be challenging to deal with, as eggs are found in many unlikely places. Reactions to eggs can range from minor; hives or a mild rash, to severe; such as wheezing and difficulty breathing.

1. Dairy For many years, doctors have observed a negative relationship between dairy and asthma and allergies, primarily due to the fact that milk increases mucus production in the lungs. This increase can lead to congestion, runny nose, and a host of other allergy and asthma symptoms. Cutting out milk is important to lower the mucous level, enabling easier breathing.

Common foods that can trigger an allergy or asthma flare ups include, but are not limited to, the following list:

Asthma and allergies often occur together, and doctors have noted that allergic reactions trigger asthma attacks in many people who suffer from both ailments. Symptoms of allergies range from mildly irritating; like a scratchy throat and coughing, while asthma can be severe and life threatening. Constricted airways and shortness of breath usually require medication for asthma treatment. There are many triggers for flare ups, ranging from environmental factors such as dust or mold, to foods ingested.

The allergic reaction to an egg is triggered when your body identifies one of the proteins in an egg as harmful and sends powerful histamines to defend itself from it. Egg substitutes are a good option for those wanting to avoid a reaction, especially those with asthma and allergies. An asthma flare up can be intensified by an allergic reaction to eggs, and may require severe asthma medications to treat the issue.

3. Food additives

There are several chemicals added to food that can trigger an allergy or asthma attack. Common ones are food dyes, such as yellow coloring, also called tartrazine. Sulfites, like those in alcohol, also cause allergic reactions. Many common preservatives, such as MSG are known for triggering episodes. Cutting out chemicals and food dyes is not only beneficial to help control allergies and asthma, but has excellent overall health benefits.

4. Shellfish

The most common allergy in adults is shellfish, specifically shrimp. If you have asthma, it has been observed that a reaction to shellfish is more likely to be serious rather than mild. Due to the frequency of shellfish allergies and the severity of them, it is beneficial to cut them out of your diet completely.

5. Peanuts

Peanut allergies are very common among children. Managing a nut allergy is challenging because peanut oil is frequently used for a wide variety of foods, including at most fast food restaurants. The most effective way to minimize risk of a serious allergic reaction is to ask if peanuts are present in the cooking space at fast food restaurants, and avoid places where contamination may occur.

6. Wheat

A wheat allergy and gluten sensitivity are different things, and there are four more antibodies that contribute to an allergic reaction versus a gluten sensitivity. As with milk and nuts, wheat is in many foods making educating yourself on the many names for wheat vital in your quest to eliminate this possible allergen from your diet.

Making a list of asthma medications, speaking with your doctor about what you can do to manage your asthma and starting the elimination process is a great path to better health.